TRAFFIC/UTILITY ALERT: Seattle City Light work at California/Findlay

On our way to The Whale Trail‘s event tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), we noticed the usually well-lit intersection of California/Findlay was dark. Then we got a Twitter message about it during the meeting. We advised reporting it to Seattle City Light – that apparently had already happened, as we noticed those crews arriving just as we left C & P. Their work is focused near the southbound RapidRide stop on the southwest corner of the intersection, so be careful if you’re headed that way – in any mode – tonight.