UPDATE: House fire in Seaview, 1 to hospital

12:21 AM: A Seattle Fire response is on the way to a house near 47th and Graham in Seaview. Updates to come.

12:24 AM: Units arriving confirm it’s a “working fire.”

12:28 AM: One person brought out of the house is being evaluated.

12:30 AM: The fire is reported to be under control.

12:42 AM: One person is being taken to the hospital by private ambulance (which indicates non-life-threatening injuries).

12:54 AM: The scene commander tells us that what caught fire in the house was “rubbish” and damage wasn’t major – lots of smoke, and smoke inhalation is why a man who was inside is being taken to Harborview to be checked out.