CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Shooting, robbery, tool-theft suspects in court

Three suspects who were charged two weeks ago in unrelated West Seattle cases all appeared for arraignment today before King County Superior Court Judge Patrick Oishi. Here’s what happened, according to court documents:

ALKI SHOOTING: 21-year-old Allan D. Hawley was arraigned on 2 counts of first-degree assault, filed against him in the February 2nd Alki Beach shooting that left two other men injured. Hawley requested that his $400,000 bail be reduced, but the judge said no, so he remains in King County Jail. His record includes 1 felony conviction, as a juvenile, in a burglary case.

JUNCTION ROBBERY: 38-year-old Monique S. Anderson also was arraigned today. She is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, accused of getting violent while trying to steal sunglasses from West Seattle Optix in The Junction on February 5th. Anderson also requested a bail reduction; that motion was denied and she remains jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her record includes three adult felonies and one juvenile felony.

TOOL THEFT/BUYBACK STING: 31-year-old Jared M. Bruce had already been released on personal recognizance by the time he was charged in this case. When charges of attempted stolen-property trafficking and unlawuful gun possession were filed, his bail was raised to $75,000. Though he has 17 adult felony convictions (along with 8 juvenile felonies), he remains out of custody, now ordered to be an electronic home detention. He told the court he’ll be living in Lakewood.