BACK TO SCHOOL: Highland Park Elementary kindergarten playdate

With summer break ending soon, we have word of another school’s playdate for incoming kindergarteners and their families – Highland Park Elementary, 4:30-6 pm next Monday (August 24):

ighland Park Elementary will be hosting a Popsicle Playdate for incoming kindergarteners and their families. It will be at the Highland Park playfield (1100 SW Cloverdale St.). We will have current HP families and students on hand to answer questions, as well as the kindergarten team.

And popsicles are promised!

P.S. Reminder as the new school year approaches, we appreciate getting info on school events for our community calendar – just email the basics, including any relevant weblink, to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!