WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail theft; cars prowled; packages taken; tools recovered

Three property-crime-related reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MAIL THEFT: Mark reports, “Mail theft early am of 2-7-2020. 10000 block of 26th Avenue SW. Locking box forced open, neighbors’ mail missing also.”

CAR PROWL, PACKAGE THEFT: Christopher reports:

My immediate area was hit by a car prowler early this morning around 2am. (3200 California Ave. SW. Mid-block. Alley between Cali and 44th, Hanford and Hinds).There was an attempt on my next-door neighbor’s car with no loss or damage. And then the neighbors to the west and south both had windows broken. The thief took an odd assortment of things. Passed up tools and loose change in plain view but took an orange and white umbrella from one car and a paper registration from another.

His cameras caught multiple angles – this is the clearest:

Then:

In the process of looking through security clips I found footage of a package thief stealing two Amazon packages off my neighbor’s doorstep. That theft happened on 2/4 around 5:11 pm while it was still light so the footage is better.

Notice the person appears to go in for scoping, then emerges, then pulls up a hood and goes in again,

STOLEN TOOLS RECOVERED: Missed this on SPD Blotter Friday afternoon while we were in court – an undercover buy-back sting recovered tools stolen in a West Seattle burglary. Details are here.