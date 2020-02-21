BIZNOTE: Junction salon owner moving, downsizing

After more than 20 years in The Junction, The Forsythe Studio is closing.

Sort of.

Proprietor Jessica Forsythe explains that while she’s closing the salon at 4456 California SW at month’s end, she’s not going out of business – she’s moving and “downsizing.” She and a partner will open Modern Roots in The Admiral District (the former Via space at 4217 SW College).

Her Forsythe Studio stylists are moving on to new gigs, too, she says, and if you need to find someone, just call Jessica and she’ll point you to the right place(s). She says she’s keeping the Forsythe Studio’s longtime phone number, 206-935-1865.