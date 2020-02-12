West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: It’s BBQ Time in the Kitchen now open on Alki

As promised, It’s BBQ Time in the Kitchen opened today in the space that was, briefly, Alki Chicken and Waffles. As we reported two weeks ago, this was described as a merger – note the “Homestead Fried Chicken” on the new menu. The restaurant also sells BBQ by the pound – here’s the smoker:

Cocktails, wine, and beer, too. Hours are 9 am-9 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays, at 2738 Alki SW. It’s a spinoff of Portland catering company It’s BBQ Time, whose proprietor Dan Dyrdahl says he’s relocated here, with his mom managing the Portland operation.

