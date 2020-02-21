99 TUNNEL: Southbound closure added next weekend for repairs

(WSDOT photo, February 14)

The weekly SDOT lookahead (PDF), which often brings first word of key WSDOT closures too, arrived with news of an added Highway 99 tunnel closure described as being for “repairs,” 10 pm next Friday (February 28) to 8 am next Saturday (February 29). We asked WSDOT spokesperson Laura Newborn if the repairs are related to the water leak from the southbound tunnel’s ceiling. She said yes, elaborating;

The purpose of the closure purpose is two-fold.

1. For the tunnel contractor to repair and reseal a small grout-port where water is leaking (the tunnel is under warranty).

2. To complete regularly scheduled tunnel maintenance from Friday, Feb. 14 as crews spent maintenance time creating a temporary repair for the water leak.

We want to emphasize this is considered a minor leak with a straightforward repair plan. The tunnel remains very safe for driving.

The repairs involve re-grouting the area near a grout port and resealing the grout port. During construction, these types of ports were used to add grout to the area between the ground and the outside of the tunnel wall.