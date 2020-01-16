Who will be West Seattle’s Business of the Year? Time for your nominations in all categories of this year’s Westside Awards!

(WSB photo from 2019 Westside Awards breakfast)

Last year, Alki Lumber was honored as Business of the Year in the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westside Awards, which also recognize Emerging Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit of the Year, and Westsider of the Year. Who will it be this year? You are invited to make nominations – chamber membership is NOT required. Use this short form for each nomination; go here to see the criteria and lists of past winners. explains the criteria for each category. You have until the end of February to nominate someone (but why wait?). Once the winners are chosen, they’ll be honored at the annual Westside Awards breakfast, which this year wiil be held at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 7:30 am April 28th.