What (else) is up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Before we get to The Big Game … before we get to the probable snow … here are your Sunday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s fresh in midwinter, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

KINDIEPENDENT CONCERT: This time around in the family-music series, it’s Harmonica Pocket, 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, $10 adults, $5 kids over 6 months. Free parking behind the schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Take advantage of a quiet winter afternoon to go learn about West Seattle’s history, in a building that’s historic itself. Noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

CHORANDO NA CHUVA: Live music 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – program highlights are here. Free! (2306 42nd SW)

KENJI LEE TRIO: Musician/composer and his trio live at the Pacific Room on Alki, 6-9 pm. No cover. (2808 Alki SW)

Calendar listings – from which we pull these daily highlights – are free! Email event info as early as you can.