Westwood Village post office to start closing lobby at night

Thanks to Mike for the tip: That sign is now posted at the Westwood Village USPS branch (2721 SW Trenton), with advance warning that its lobby will start closing from 7 pm to 7 am as of February 1st. It’s been almost two years since the West Seattle Junction post office made a similar announcement. That news in March 2018 followed a theft incident; we checked and haven’t found any such recent reports for the Westwood branch, but will be inquiring further on Monday.