West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

45℉

Westwood Village post office to start closing lobby at night

January 4, 2020 12:16 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

Thanks to Mike for the tip: That sign is now posted at the Westwood Village USPS branch (2721 SW Trenton), with advance warning that its lobby will start closing from 7 pm to 7 am as of February 1st. It’s been almost two years since the West Seattle Junction post office made a similar announcement. That news in March 2018 followed a theft incident; we checked and haven’t found any such recent reports for the Westwood branch, but will be inquiring further on Monday.

Share This

No Replies to "Westwood Village post office to start closing lobby at night"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.