What’s up for your first West Seattle Saturday of 2020

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the first day of the first weekend of the first year of the ’20s! First, a traffic reminder:

35TH/ALASKA INTERSECTION CLOSURE: Second day of this scheduled three-day closure – remember that if you’re heading south on 35th, you’ll be detoured at Morgan unless you live in the area. Full detour detalls are in this Thursday preview.

Now, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ KICKOFF RUN: Be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for the first run in a free training program to get you from couch to half-marathon! (2743 California SW)

RACING PIGEON CLUB SHOW: Organizers say all are welcome at this event at the White Center Eagles‘ HQ, with bird registration at 9:30, judging at 10:30 am, talks at 11:30 am. (10452 15th SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers. Free. (6040 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES:’Three videos about climate change – all welcome. Doors at Neighborhood House High Point open at 6:30, screening at 7 pm. Free, though donations are always welcome. More info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

PUGET SOUND MEDICINE SHOW: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “a trio bringing a mix of blues, folksy tunes, and rock and roll to life on guitar, ukulele, bass uke, mandolin, harmonica, and other instruments.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Clipper Anderson Quartet, live jazz, 8-10 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

LOOK FURTHER INTO THE FUTURE … with our complete calendar!