35TH/ALASKA CLOSURE: Full plan for what starts 9 am Friday

We confirmed this on Tuesday but in case you were in pre-holiday checkout mode, here’s the full SDOT plan for the second 35th/Alaska intersection closure, starting tomorrow (Friday, January 3rd) morning at 9:

The second closure is scheduled for this weekend from Friday, January 3 at 9 AM to early on Monday, January 6:

*This intersection closure is scheduled to begin at 9 AM to minimize night work noise for near neighbors as we demolish, excavate, and rebuild the road

*We will have a noise variance to complete this work in time to reopen the intersection on Monday morning; you can expect the loudest work around 6 AM on Saturday morning as crews form concrete for the new intersection

*We will send an update once we have scheduled the third intersection closure

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we will be closing the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St for up to 3 weekends. We plan to do this work over the weekend to minimize noise and traffic impacts as much as possible. Please note that this work is highly weather dependent and is subject to change if weather is wetter or colder than anticipated.

During these closures, please use the recommended posted detour (see map below) or alternative forms of transportation, and do not use side streets and residential streets to avoid the closures.

You can also expect:

*Coordination with King County Metro on bus stops and routes; check Metro Rider Alerts for the most up-to-date information

*Loud noise, dust and vibrations

*No parking signs at SW Snoqualmie St and 36th Ave SW to accommodate nearby businesses and local traffic

*35th Ave SW to be local access only from SW Edmunds St to SW Morgan St

*If you live on the east side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn left on to 35th Ave SW, south toward SW Morgan St

*If you live on the west side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn right on to 35th Ave SW, south toward SW Morgan St

*Uniformed police officers to be present to direct traffic

When the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St is closed, the following detours will be in place:

If you live off 35th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Alaska St, please be patient as you approach our Uniformed Police Office at SW Morgan St. Inform them that you live in the area and they will allow local access to continue. We will be detouring all other traffic.