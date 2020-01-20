WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglarized while they slept

Catherine is hoping someone in the 31st SW/SW City View area can help solve their burglary:

Our home was broken into last night while we slept sometime between 12:30 and 7 a.m. We live in the Luna Park neighborhood and numerous valuables were taken including heirloom jewelry and all our personal information, purses, wallets, checkbooks, electronics (cell phone, x box, tablets…) and access to all our personal and credit accounts. A bag was left behind from another property or car prowl by the intruder that has been turned over to the police.

Police reports and fingerprints have been taken but we are looking for anyone who may have camera footage or noticed anything between those hours to please contact us or SPD with information. The incident number is 2020-023214.