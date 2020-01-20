REMINDER: Q&A with local police at Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting

Three months have passed since the last West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting (WSB coverage here), and tomorrow, it reconvenes after holiday hiatus. Who is the WSCPC, you ask? President Richard Miller has long worked to keep it going – but otherwise, it’s really whoever shows up. A centerpiece of each meeting is an update from Southwest Precinct police leadership and a chance to bring up questions and concerns. There’s often a spotlight guest, too; tomorrow night, you’ll hear from a rep with the state Corrections Department. It all starts at 7 pm Tuesday at the precinct meeting room right off the parking lot, 2300 SW Webster (next to Home Depot).