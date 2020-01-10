TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:33 AM: Good morning! SDOT reported a crash on the Delridge ramp to the eastbound bridge at the top of the hour, but no word yet if that has cleared.

WEATHER ALERT: Early this morning, the National Weather Service issued this Special Weather Statement warning of cold weather starting Sunday, possibly bringing along snow.

8:58 AM: View from Joseph, as bicycle commuters wait under the high bridge while awaiting the low bridge reopening: