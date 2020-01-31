TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking SW Roxbury at 26th

8:41 PM: Per scanner and SDOT, a crash is blocking SW Roxbury at 26th SW. It’s reported to involve a Metro bus. Police are on scene, but no SFD dispatch so far, so apparently no injuries.
8:47 PM: Added texted photo (thank you!).
Yikes, hope everyone is okay. Don’t know what happened, but it’s shocking how few left turn arrows there are at big intersections, especially ones where buses need to make left turns. The only vehicles that make a left from Roxbury onto 26th (and vice versa in either direction) are ones that turn after the light is already red.
| 1 COMMENT