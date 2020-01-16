DEVELOPMENT: 4 houses approved for Alki slope

(WSB photo, 2019)

Last February, we reported on a proposal for 4 four-story houses on that sloped site at 2530 55th SW (map) in Alki, site of a street-closing slide in 2013. Today’s twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin brings the official notice that the city has approved the plan, which will include 4 offstreet-parking spaces. The decision (PDF) explains the conditions under which the city approved the project despite the site’s challenges. The approval opens a two-week appeal period through January 30th; this notice (PDF) explains how to file one.