DEVELOPMENT: 4 houses approved for Alki slope

January 16, 2020 1:21 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, 2019)

Last February, we reported on a proposal for 4 four-story houses on that sloped site at 2530 55th SW (map) in Alki, site of a street-closing slide in 2013. Today’s twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin brings the official notice that the city has approved the plan, which will include 4 offstreet-parking spaces. The decision (PDF) explains the conditions under which the city approved the project despite the site’s challenges. The approval opens a two-week appeal period through January 30th; this notice (PDF) explains how to file one.

3 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 4 houses approved for Alki slope"

  • ScottAmick January 16, 2020 (1:52 pm)
    Hopefully the project stabilizes the slope!

  • Sillygoose January 16, 2020 (2:38 pm)
    A little jingle comes to mind, “Slip Sliding away” once again no parking so this little narrow street will be impassable with tenant cars parked on the shoulder.  Nice work department of planning, no brain no headache!

  • admirality January 16, 2020 (2:49 pm)
    this really should be one end of a trail up to Olga St

