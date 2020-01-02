2 reasons to spend MLK Day at the Y

The West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) will be open on the holiday – and that volunteer opportunity is one of two reasons why. Here’s the announcement:

Did you know that the West Seattle YMCA is open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Come on in for your workout, or stop by the Y on Monday, January 20th for our MLK Jr. Day of Service Community Beautification Project from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm on January 20, 2020. Interested volunteers can sign up online at this link, or just show up ready to garden!