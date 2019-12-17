HEALTH INSURANCE: Missed the deadline? It’s extended!

If you missed the open-enrollment deadline for getting, or changing, health insurance – you have a reprieve. From Carol McClure, a WSB sponsor who can help you through the system:
The Washington Healthplanfinder has extended open enrollment through December 30 for those who did not get enrolled or those who wish to change plans. If you need help enrolling or choosing your plan, please call Financial Designs Insurance, 425-392-7390 – your West Seattle Health Plan Finding Pros! Happy Holidays to all!
