8 for your last West Seattle Saturday of 2019

(Barrow’s Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to a quiet Saturday, with Christmas past, New Year’s ahead, and the seventh night of Hanukkah tonight. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM REOPENS: After a post-Christmas break, the home of West Seattle history will be open regular hours today, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

DRINK LOCAL! Tasting rooms are open today for WSB sponsors Viscon Cellars (2-7 pm, 5910 California SW) and Welcome Road Winery. (1-7 pm, 3804 California SW)

GAME ON! Drop in to play games at High Pnint Library, 2-4:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

HANUKKAH PARTY: 4:30 pm at Kol HaNeshamah. (6115 SW Hinds)

ONE PLANET JAZZ: Trio that will “be debuting their CD of original new tunes, ‘Direct From the Heart'” at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Reservation info’s here. (7904 35th SW)

CASEY MacGILL TRIO: “Music that swings,” 8 pm at Pacific Room on Alki. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly drag spectacular at The Skylark, hosted by Cookie Couture, 8 pm, doors at 7. $13 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN’: Remixed film and sonic accompaniment at Parliament Tavern, 8:30 pm.

“The Best You Have Ever Seen” is a monthly event at Parliament Tavern featuring 1 BAND and 1 DJ’s re-imagined score for 1 MOVIE (visually remixed live). In December, we are closing out 2019 with ‘GRAVITY’ Alfonso Cuaron’s incredible thrill ride about one astronauts journey back home, and back to life. Re-scoring the visual remix will be PATRICK GALACTIC & JIMI JAXON!

$12/door. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

