(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning. Rain’s back. No incidents or alerts so far.

ON THE WATER: As announced yesterday, the Doc Maynard is back on the West Seattle Water Taxi run … Various changes on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route – detailed here – while one vessel remains downsized.