FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth’s high-scoring victory

Chief Sealth International High School senior Bishop Jackson (#11, above) scored five of the touchdowns that carried the Seahawks to their highest point total of the season in a 55-34 win at Nathan Hale. Two of his TD’s followed Hale’s only first-half scoring, one that briefly gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead. Sealth had the lead at the half, 14-6, and started expanding on that in the second half with #22 Jesse Brown‘s TD following a faked punt.

#4 Quinn Killham was next with a Sealth TD:

Later, punctuating Jackson TD’s, #79 Randy Johnson added one:

Hale tried a comeback in the 4th quarter but never got close.

Head coach Ted Rodriguez‘s team is now 5-4. They play at Newport (in Bellevue) next Thursday, 7 pm.