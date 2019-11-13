13 for your first West Seattle Saturday of November

(Surf Scoters, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the weekend! Some of what’s happening today/tonight:

GREEN SEATTLE DAY: The work parties are all full, but in case you see them and wonder, three West Seattle parks are among 17 citywide where volunteers are working today: Lincoln Park, Westcrest Park, and Pigeon Point.

AMATEUR RADIO LICENSING CLASS: 9 am-5 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – full details here. (6000 16th SW)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Interested families are invited to visit this independent elementary school on the north edge of The Junction, 10 am-noon. Enter Tilden School (WSB sponsor) via the west side of the building. (4105 California SW)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm open house at this P-8 Catholic school. (4142 42nd SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY GROUNDBREAKING: 11 am, be there as the Delridge Grocery Co-op celebrates the ceremonial start of the build-out for its long-awaited store, followed by its annual member meeting – with community involvement encouraged! More info in our preview. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH GALA: 11 am at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s annual fundraising gala spotlights local music history, with a program highlighted by a live interview with Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan. (1936 Harbor SW)

DEATHSPLORATION RESOURCE & ART FAIR: 11 am-5 pm at Camp Long, as part of Deathsploration Month:

Discover cool art, organizations, local businesses, and how the death and dying community is living in Western Washington. Local organizations, artists, businesses post up at Camp Long for the day, creating space for you to discover, engage, learn and play. This event will feature prizes, freebies, and amazing humans.

Dance party and bonfire follow! (5200 35th SW)

BALLARD SEDENTARY SOUSA BAND: Birthday bash – with cake! – at Kenyon Hall, 3 pm. Ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

KENYA FUNDRAISER: Enjoy Kenyan food and support education, 5-7 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

INTERNATIONAL FOLK: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, Joe Jencks and Wes Weddell in concert. Ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’ FINALE: Last night for the 7:30-10:30 pm “garage haunt” show in an Alki yard.

Full details in our calendar listing. (2130 Alki SW)

GRETA MATASSA: The acclaimed Seattle jazz singer performs at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Tickets here. (2808 Alki SW)

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, Last Chance Family Band, The Berries, and Golden Ruins. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

P.S. Remember to “fall back” tonight (2 am Sunday) … if you have any clocks/devices left that don’t automatically adjust!