WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: More Sound Transit testing this week

(WSB photo, Pigeon Point, July 2018)

As Sound Transit‘s environmental studies for West Seattle light rail continue, it’s announced the next round of drilling for soii tests:

Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 31, Sound Transit plans to begin drilling to collect soil samples for analysis near the 19th Ave SW and SW Charlestown St intersection … This work will inform our analysis of the alternatives along the north slope of Pigeon Point that we are studying in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Additional borings in this area will occur in the coming months; we will keep you informed as that work is scheduled.

See the full flyer here (PDF) or below:

Sound Transit has already done some testing on Pigeon Point.