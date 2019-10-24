DEVELOPMENT: 13 houses approved for 5200 block of 23rd SW

The latest approvals for Delridge development/redevelopment are for the slope along the east side of 23rd SW: 13 houses in the 5200 block [map]. We first wrote about the proposal a year and a half ago. The city published notices today with the approvals, technically two separate (but adjacent) sites, one with seven 3-story houses planned, the other with six, each providing one offstreet-parking space per house. This opens a two-week appeal period, deadline November 7th. The 5232 23rd SW notice and decision documents are here; the 5244 23rd SW notice and decision are here.