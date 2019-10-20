AVALON/35TH PROJECT: 3 weeks without street parking – maybe

Signs like that one are up along SW Avalon Way, both sides, between the bridge and 35th SW, declaring no street parking for three weeks, around the clock starting tomorrow. SDOT says that’s needed for the “final striping” of the repaved street, originally planned for spring. We asked the project team to clarify:

While it’s standard practice to stripe a street within a few weeks of asphalt paving being complete, we are not always able to add in final striping if paving takes place to close to winter months. As our final asphalt paving of SW Avalon Way happened ahead of schedule, we are able to stripe the corridor during a good weather window.

The three-week parking ban is apparently just in case a “good weather window” hits during that time:

In order to stripe the corridor, we need to place “no parking” signs along SW Avalon Way. As “no parking” signs must be up for 72 hours prior to their enforcement and the wet weather is unpredictable during the fall, we have placed the current signs along the corridor to allow us to stripe as soon as we have a dry weather window. There may be opportunities for signs to be lowered if inclement weather is forecasted.

As for the frequently asked question of when the whole project will be done: “We’ll be finishing major work at the SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW intersection this November. We expect to continue concrete work along 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St through the fall with anticipated wrap-up in summer 2020, as planned.”