YOU CAN HELP! Transform the West Seattle Junction walkthrough

The walkthrough on the west side of California SW midblock between SW Edmunds and SW Alaska will be the site of a one-of-a-kind volunteer work party next Saturday. As announced by the West Seattle Junction Association:

Saturday, September 21st 9 am – 12 Noon Volunteer opportunity! Be a part of the transformation of the walk-thru and a piece of mural history. Help turn the walk-thru from a uninteresting passageway into the new Mural Alley! The Junction is renovating the walk-thru, transforming it into a positive space full of local art. Renovations include: Pressure washing

Cleaning the walls

Removing staples and flyers

Painting a backdrop

Installing the 5 community murals painted during 2019 Summer Fest Gloves, tools, and cleaning supplies provided. Meet at 9 am in front of the walk-thru on California Ave by Northwest Art and Frame.

The new “Mural Alley” will be dedicated during the next West Seattle Art Walk (October 10th).

P.S. Always lots of volunteer opportunities with The Junction – see the list here.