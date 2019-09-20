DEVELOPMENT: Another West Seattle proposal to replace church building with townhouses

(King County Assessor photo)

For the second day in a row, a proposal to replace a West Seattle church building with townhouses has appeared in city files – yesterday, in Admiral; today, in North Delridge. This early-stage proposal would replace the Full Gospel Pentecostal Federated Church building at 5071 Delridge Way SW and a church-owned house to the north at 5061 Delridge, according to the site plan filed today (PDF), with 16 townhouses. Each would include a garage. (We don’t know the church’s status; its phone number went to voicemail.)