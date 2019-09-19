DEVELOPMENT: Townhouses to replace church on HALA-upzoned site

(King County Assessor photo)

Just filed with the city today, an early-stage plan to build four townhouses in a rowhouse building on a site that currently holds a church. The Admiral District site at 4409 SW College is currently home to a Jehovah’s Witnesses‘ Kingdom Hall, though the denomination’s website does not show a schedule of meetings. The site was rezoned from single family to lowrise in the city’s HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning. The site plan (PDF) only shows these four rowhouses on about half the church’s 12,000-square-foot parcel, which could mean something more for the rest of the site, but nothing is on file yet.