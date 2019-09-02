COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Southwest District Council reconvenes Wednesday

Now that it’s September, it’s not just back-to-school time, but also back-to-work time for many volunteer community-involvement groups. The first to meet after summer hiatus: The Southwest District Council, whose members represent neighborhood organizations and nonprofits from around (mostly) western West Seattle. Focus of the SWDC’s Wednesday (September 4) 6:30 pm meeting:

The meeting topic will be Seattle’s plans for West Seattle green space, status of current projects, budgeting, and how the community can be more involved.

SWDC meets at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon); everyone’s welcome.