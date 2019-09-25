AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Paving continues tonight; Luna Park Café ‘bike-in’ report

That’s the result of Night 1 of overnight paving on SW Avalon Way; tonight is scheduled to be Night 2. Meantime, local bicycle riders showed support last night for Luna Park Café (as previewed in the WSB Event Calendar. Don Brubeck from West Seattle Bike Connections sent photos and a repot:

Luna Park Cafe was going to close at 3 pm yesterday due to the impact of the Avalon Paving Project. But they stayed open for a Bike-In. We filled a bunch of tables, some of them twice.

Staging for overnight paving was in full swing, with traffic restrictions, but it was not difficult to bike or take the C-line bus. Stu Hennessey of Alki Bike and Board initiated this, and West Seattle Bike Connections joined in, to support Luna Park businesses during a difficult time for them.