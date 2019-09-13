35TH/AVALON PROJECT: Saturday work, and major paving next week

That’s the newest map for the 35th/Avalon repaving-and-more project, accompanying the weekly update from SDOT:

Crews will be working on Saturday this weekend to prepare for concrete paving in Zone C on SW Avalon Way. Next week, crews will complete preparation work for final paving in Zones A – C (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW). We encourage you to speak with our crews about when work will take place in your area.

Final paving for Zones A – C is scheduled to take place overnight on September 18 and 19. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Paving is expected to begin at 7 PM each night and continue through 6 AM the following morning

Driveways and side streets will be temporarily closed as we pave. Closures will last 3 to 4 hours to pave and allow the asphalt to cure.

We will provide you with more information about what to expect during paving early next week!