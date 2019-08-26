State Sen. Joe Nguyen to serve coffee and Q&A tomorrow

With a few months to go until the state Legislature starts its next session, maybe you have a question or comment for 34th District State Sen. Joe Nguyen. Tomorrow afternoon, 3-4 pm, you can talk with him during a “coffee hour” unlike the typical elected-official coffee hour – he’ll be at the White Center Starbucks (9862 16th SW) “serving lattes and meeting with constituents to chat and take questions from behind the bar!” as his staff describes the plan. All welcome.