MORE OUTDOOR MUSIC: 2019 Summer Concerts at The Mount start Friday

(WSB photo from 2017 Summer Concerts at The Mount)

Now that it’s August, Providence Mount St. Vincent is about to launch its 2019 series of four free outdoor concerts! They start tomorrow (Friday, August 2) on the south side of The Mount’s campus at 4831 35th SW. If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the lineup:

August 2nd — Danny Vernon, The Illusion of Elvis August 9th — Loose Heels – Country covers and originals August 16th — The Abbagraphs (Abba tribute band) August 23rd — The 85th Street Big Band

The concerts are free – so are popcorn and snow cones – but you have the option of buying dinner and drinks starting at 5:30. Music starts at 6. Bring your own chair/blanket.