GRATITUDE: WestSide Baby’s 2019 Stuff the Bus diaper drive sets a record

WestSide Baby says this year’s Stuff the Bus diaper drive was bigger than ever and is thanking everyone who helped. They sent the photos and wrap-up:

WestSide Baby STUFFed THE BUS even fuller this year, engaging West Seattle AND other communities around Western King County!

Since WestSide Baby was founded in 2001, diapers, clothing, safety equipment and more have been distributed to a growing number of children each year. Last year, WestSide Baby distributed over $3.5 million worth of basic needs items to families all around western King County, from Auburn to West Seattle to Shoreline.

Each summer, WestSide Baby hosts Seattle’s largest diaper drive, Stuff the Bus and this year the community collected and donated a record high number of diapers – over 403,000! They do this each year because in King County 23% of families are unable to afford diapers and WestSide Baby’s vision is for every child to have the basic items they need to thrive.

“Engaging with our most loyal and long-time donors like many folks in West Seattle while also reaching out to new communities was the best of all possibilities for success. We also began stuffing the bus earlier this year – in May – which allowed us to work with even more schools and daycares before they broke for summer vacation,” shared Nancy Woodland, WestSide Baby Executive Director. “We are thrilled this decision paid off!”

Additionally, WestSide Baby’s focus on defining and engaging community throughout their service area allowed them to engage in meaningful conversation about diaper need and WestSide Baby’s impact on a more relational level. At West Seattle Summer Fest, WestSide Baby and Global Visionaries were the beneficiaries of ticket sales for the kids’ play area, allowing WestSide Baby staff and volunteers to have meaningful conversations with these parents and families in a new way this summer.

By partnering with QFC, WestSide Baby was able to collect over 20,000 diapers in most needed sizes (5 & 6) through community monetary donations at stores throughout the county. QFC was the 2019 presenting sponsor for Stuff the Bus and both West Seattle locations participated with success.

Other stand out Stuff the Bus diaper drives include:

Top Individual Driver: Kaila Lightner—11,731 diapers (1st year hosting a drive!)

Top Business Driver: Fit4Mom West Seattle—1,838 diapers

Top Daycare/School Driver: MightyKidz Daycare—6,340 diapers (1st year hosting a drive!)

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Stuff the Bus!