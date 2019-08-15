City crew clears former campsite at Rotary Viewpoint Park

A texter noticed city crews working today in an area of Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th SW east of SW Alaska) where there’s been camping for some weeks. We went there and found a Seattle Parks crew cleaning up what they confirmed were the remnants of a campsite. We then asked Will Lemke, spokesperson for the city’s Homelessness Response, about it. His reply:

The Navigation Team did remove an encampment in the area you referenced. There was a woman living unsheltered there and the team has been engaging her for over a month to try and connect her to shelter and/or services. Parks crews were there to restore the site and work on the tree that was damaged. The team’s outreach workers, System Navigators, are following up to see what can be done to connect her to shelter now that she has moved elsewhere.

According to a recent city report, 135 “unmanaged campsites” were cleared around the city in the second quarter of this year.