9 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Saturday photo by David Hutchinson)

The Blue Angels‘ final Seattle show of 2019 is part of our list for August’s first Sunday:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BAKE SALE TO BENEFIT REFUGEES/IMMIGRANTS: As previewed last night, a West Seattle family is organizing its second annual benefit bake sale for RAICES, 10 am-1 pm. (4146 44th SW)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: Open today are Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-6:30 pm; Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: It’s out to -1.1 feet at 2:01 pm, with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Lincoln and Constellation Parks 1 pm-3 pm.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Want to find out what’s going on at the only city-sanctioned encampment in West Seattle? Or, have a question/concern? This meeting is where you want to be. 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, (9200 2nd SW)

SWING DANCING: 2:30 pm-9 pm at Alki Masonic Center, multiple sessions/events with the Seattle Swing Dance Club. (4736 40th SW)

BLUE ANGELS’ SEAFAIR FINALE: 3 pm performance over Lake Washington, after takeoff from the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field. Some flybys wlll be visible from northeast/east-facing West Seattle.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

MIA DAY: 6 pm at The Skylark, $5 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … via our full calendar.