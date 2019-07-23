THURSDAY: The Not-Its @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

(August 2018 WSB photo)

Though the opening show of this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series was rained out, this week’s forecast looks much more summery, so we feel safe in reminding you that The Not-Its are scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 pm Thursday. This bouncy bunch had two big West Seattle shows last year – at the Sub Pop Records 30th-anniversary party on Alki (photo above) and the Hometown Holidays Night Market/Tree Lighting in The Junction – so you might already know something about their “kindie rock” style. Bring your own chair/blanket/dancing shoes to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander). The Admiral Neighborhood Association presents Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, with the support of community sponsors (including WSB) – see you there!