HAPPENING NOW: Biggest West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market ever

A fabulously festive night is under way in The Junction – midway through the Hometown Holidays Night Market, biggest one ever, with dozens of vendors on SW Alaska between 42nd and California. Kids’ activities too, courtesy of Hope Lutheran Church‘s booth:

Look who’s also here:

You can shop for gifts and treats here as well as the nearby year-round Junction merchants:

And there’s music onstage in Junction Plaza Park leading up to the tree lighting at 6 pm – The Not-Its are just wrapping up.

The Night Market’s on until 7.