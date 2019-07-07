7 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

LOW TIDE: Interested in low-tide beach exploring? Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalists are out 10:30 am-1:30 pm at Constellation Park (61st/Beach Drive – look for the sign) and on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, walk in). Today’s lowest tide is -1.7 feet at 11:56 am.

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE PRACTICES: Lunch-and-Learn event with the Equity in Education Coalition at Bethaday Community Learning Space, noon-1:30 pm. See the speaker list here. (605 SW 108th)

STOP SENIOR SCAMMING: Learn to protect yourself from scammers! Free presentation, 2 pm at Brookdale West Seattle. (4611 35th SW)

JUBILEE DAYS CARNIVAL: White Center Jubilee Days start today with the carnival! Second year at White Center Heights Elementary‘s field. 3 pm-10 pm. (10015 6th SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Second of this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers grown steps away. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm quarterly meeting at The Kenney (WSB sponsor). See the agenda here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PROTEST POETRY: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor):

Launch of UK-based Last Bench Journal’s solicitation of unpublished North American protest poetry for a September publication. Lyn Coffin, Seattle writer and one of the editors, will be on hand.

(5612 California SW)

