West Seattle weekend scene: Speed-knitting competitors in action

(Photo courtesy Seattle Yarn)

The doors were open a little later than usual tonight at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW) because of four knitters including, L-R above, Sharon Larson, Elspeth Jones, and Katie Weber. They are speed-knitting as part of a global competition called Sock Madness. And they’ve made it into the semifinals, four Seattle Yarn regulars in the final 100 (trimmed from more than 1,000 original competitors). Seattle Yarn co-proprietor Destiny Itano explains that it’s all about how quickly they can knit a pair of socks; she’s competed before, as has Elspeth, but, she says, it’s Sharon’s first time “and she’s killin’ it!”

(WSB photo)

The competition has some tough rules including no time to get familiar with the pattern – it’s sent to competitors and then it’s time to knit!

P.S. We learned while at the shop that next Saturday (June 8th) is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. Watch for some pop-up knitting events!