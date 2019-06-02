WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Is this your blue bicycle?

A reader report, from the dumped-and-likely-stolen file:

My neighbor watched a woman ride this bike onto our street, then leave it, approximately (three) days ago. We have moved the bike to a safe storage place and hope to return it to its owner.

We’d like to make sure it does not go to some random person claiming to own the bike so are hoping the owner will have the key to the U lock which is on the bike (but was not used to lock up the bike).

I can be reached via email, l_c_turner@hotmail.com.

If we don’t hear from anyone by the middle of next week, we’ll turn the bike in to the police.