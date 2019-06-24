TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; Avalon fire aftermath

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! The first morning commute of summer 2019 is on. The big news so far is the aftermath of the response to an apartment fire on the east side of Avalon just north of Genesee. The road has been reopened to traffic and buses but be aware of possible residual delays.

Other notes:

STATE FERRIES’ SUMMER SCHEDULE: Now in effect. Doublecheck times here.

NEW WATER TAXI BICYCLE POLICY: Scheduled to start today – limits on size and number. Here’s the announcement.

LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL: The year ends for Highline Public Schools, just south of Seattle, with a half-day Tuesday. For Seattle Public Schools, Thursday is the last day of classes, with one-hour-early dismissal.

7:20 AM: Metro messaging confirms that the buses that were routed off Avalon are all back on their normal routes.