TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Cooler Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:33 AM: Good morning. Cooler weather today. One alert, from WSDOT: “On the northbound SR 509 on-ramp from West Marginal Way there is a collision partially blocking the ramp.”

Some transit/traffic notes:

FERRY WORK: Late-night sailing cancellations continue on the Triangle Route, for work to try to quiet down loading/unloading noise.

NB 99 PRE-TUNNEL EXIT: Viaduct demolition is moving south and some Alaskan Way lane closures could affect traffic here starting tomorrow, WSDOT warns.

4TH AVENUE SW: Tomorrow, there’ll be a one-day closure south of Roxbury.