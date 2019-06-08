CONGRATULATIONS! Denny International Middle School wins volleyball championship

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

When the Seattle Public Schools citywide volleyball playoffs ended in the Chief Sealth International High School gym about an hour ago, the trophy was in the hands of the team from next door – the Denny International Middle School Dolphins. They triumphed over Whitman MS (from Ballard) in three sets, coming back to win the second and third after losing the first.

Denny finished second in the regular season, behind McClure MS, which lost to Whitman in the tournament’s opening game first thing this morning. Denny beat Eagle Staff MS in the second game, setting up the championship. Spirited fan turnout!

It was a tough match – Whitman only won the first set by two, 25-23, after fighting back from a sizable deficit to Denny. Denny took the second set by eight, 25-17. Whitman took the early lead in the third set; Denny came back quickly, but Whitman wasn’t giving up, and tied things up at 8-8. Denny took the lead after that, and never looked back, with the final tally 15-11.

Denny wins! Third set 15-11. Hard-fought match by all. pic.twitter.com/caR3fVsKoK — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 8, 2019

The Denny volleyball team is coached by longtime math teacher Gary Lai. Principal Jeff Clark was at courtside and told us he’s proud of the players and Coach Lai.