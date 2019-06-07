7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Pigeon Guillemot, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library, for kids of all ages. (9010 35th SW)

DEBATE-WATCHING, ANYONE? 6 pm is the first night of a two-night Democratic presidential-candidate “debate,” with the 10 candidates featured tonight including Gov. Jay Inslee. We haven’t heard of any watch parties at local restaurants/bars but people have asked, so if you know of any, please commment (or message us) so we can add!

HOME-BUYING SEMINAR: 6:30 pm at Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. Info and RSVP link here. (4505 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at HP Improvement Club, talk about crime/safety/policing concerns plus local traffic safety, with a focus on 16th SW. (1116 SW Holden)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live at Whisky West, 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm signups, 7:30 pm performances, hosted by Alan Sobel at Great American Diner and Bar. (4752 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: Roots, rock, Americana, live at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

