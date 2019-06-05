5 for your West Seattle Monday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s ahead for summer’s first Monday:

SOUND STEPS WALK: Join the weekly walk in Lincoln Park. Meet at 10 am at the center of the north parking lot. More info in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, consider doing it today during the 1-7 pm mobile blood drive at Peace Lutheran Church – closed 3-4 pm for a break. (39th SW/SW Thistle)

5051 FAUNTLEROY EARLY OUTREACH MEETING: 5:30-6:30 pm at High Point Library, drop in for your chance to get information about the proposal for townhouse/rowhouse units at 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW, before they submit a design plan to the city. (3411 SW Raymond)

TRIVIA: Monday night trivia at The Skylark, 7:30 pm, all ages, no cover, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SING IT! Open mic at Parliament Tavern. 7:30 pm signups, 8 pm music. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)