West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

55℉

DEVELOPMENT: ‘Early Design Outreach’ open house for 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW

June 7, 2019 9:44 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

We reported last week that 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW, where three townhouses and four rowhouses are planned to replace a 70-year-old duplex, is in the city’s Early Design Outreach program. The builders have since announced an open-house meeting for early feedback. Brilliant Homes invites anyone interested to High Point Library, 5:30-6:30 pm on Monday, June 24th. These informal drop-in meetings are generally the only ones for projects in this program; other feedback opportunities will be via email or postal mail.

Share This

No Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 'Early Design Outreach' open house for 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.