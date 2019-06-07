DEVELOPMENT: ‘Early Design Outreach’ open house for 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW

We reported last week that 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW, where three townhouses and four rowhouses are planned to replace a 70-year-old duplex, is in the city’s Early Design Outreach program. The builders have since announced an open-house meeting for early feedback. Brilliant Homes invites anyone interested to High Point Library, 5:30-6:30 pm on Monday, June 24th. These informal drop-in meetings are generally the only ones for projects in this program; other feedback opportunities will be via email or postal mail.