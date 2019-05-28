West Seattle Crime Watch, gardening edition

It’s gardening season. And … gardening-related-theft season. Two reader reports:

STOLEN SOIL: Sue e-mailed to report, “Someone stole 2 large, Costco bags of soil from the alley behind us. They were right next to our garage. If you have them, please bring them back. If someone shows up near you with them, please let me know.” This was in the west Admiral area. Blue bags with the Costco logo.

PILFERED PLANT (AND MORE): John sent these clips recorded last week in the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. First – a pot of flowers:

Then, something bigger:

